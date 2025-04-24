Vargas went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and an additional run scored in Thursday's 3-0 win over Minnesota.

Vargas extended the White Sox's lead to three runs in the sixth inning, when he took Jorge Alcala deep to left-center field for a solo homer. It was Vargas' first home run of the season, and while he's he has a .163 average for the season, that number has jumped to .217 over his last seven games.