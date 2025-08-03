Vargas was scratched from Saturday's game against the Angels due to a left oblique strain.

Vargas was originally slated to start at first base but was scratched just before the beginning of Saturday's contest. The White Sox later announced that Vargas is dealing with a left oblique strain and is being further evaluated. Given the nature of the injury, it wouldn't be surprising if Vargas has to miss more than just Saturday's contest, though it's not yet clear how severe the issue is. Lenyn Sosa shifted from the keystone over to first base Saturday after Vargas was pulled and may make more starts there if the latter needs to miss additional time.