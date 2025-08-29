White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Diagnosed with wrist contusion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas exited Thursday's game against the Yankees due to left wrist contusion.
Vargas attempted to field an errant throw at first base and collided with Aaron Judge, and the result was his wrist being bent backward. While the initial diagnosis is a contusion, Vargas will undergo further imaging and a stint on the injured list appears likely.
