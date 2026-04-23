White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Homer, steal in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk, a stolen base and three total runs scored in Wednesday's 11-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Vargas has hit safely in five of the last six games, going 7-for-25 (.280) with four homers and five RBI in that span. The third baseman is up to five long balls this season, and it looks like he's worked his way out of a slump that plagued him in the first half of April. Overall, he's still hitting just .193, but that comes with a .767 OPS, 12 RBI, 18 runs scored, four steals, three doubles and a triple over 102 plate appearances.
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