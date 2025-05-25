Vargas went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers.

Vargas put the White Sox on the board with a solo homer in the fourth inning and then doubled and scored in the sixth. The 25-year-old has been swinging a hot bat lately, tallying five multi-hit efforts over his last 10 games while racking up nine extra-base hits, eight RBI, and six runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .239/.316/.418 with seven home runs, 23 RBI, 23 runs scored and one steal across 206 plate appearances.