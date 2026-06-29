White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Homers, reaches base four times

Vargas went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a double, two walks and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

After Sam Antonacci drew a leadoff walk in the first inning, Vargas opened the scoring with a 407-foot two-run homer. He later doubled and drew two free passes, reaching base in all four plate appearances. Vargas has now hit safely in six straight games, batting .435 (10-for-23) with three homers during that span. Through 81 games this season, he owns an .866 OPS while slugging his way to 19 home runs, 14 doubles, one triple, 52 RBI, 56 runs scored and 10 stolen bases.