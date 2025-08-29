The White Sox placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a left hand sprain.

Vargas suffered the injury on a collision at first base Thursday while attempting to field an errant throw, and he'll be sidelined for at least the next 10 days. The severity of the injury isn't clear, and the 25-year-old will have only a few weeks to get healed up before his rest-of-season status is in question.