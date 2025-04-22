Vargas is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Twins.
Vargas started the previous three games and will head to the bench Tuesday while in the midst of a 4-for-40 slump. Bobby Dalbec will receive a start at third base and bat eighth in the series opener.
