White Sox's Miguel Vargas: On base four times in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-2 with two walks, two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jays.
The third baseman was a constant thorn in the side of Toronto pitching as he continued an impressive start to the season. Through eight games, Vargas is batting .280 (7-for-25) with three doubles, a homer, six RBI, eight runs and a surprising three steals -- already halfway to the career-high six he swiped in 2025.
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