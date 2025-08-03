White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Out with oblique strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The White Sox placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 2, due to a left oblique strain.
Vargas was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least another nine days, though he doesn't have an official timeline for his return. Curtis Mead was called up from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move and could see time at first base while Vargas is out.
More News
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Diagnosed with oblique strain•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Last-minute scratch Saturday•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Tallies 13th homer•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Goes yard again•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Homers, drives in three•
-
White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Pair of doubles in win•