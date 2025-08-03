The White Sox placed Vargas on the 10-day injured list Sunday, retroactive to Aug. 2, due to a left oblique strain.

Vargas was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to the injury and will be sidelined for at least another nine days, though he doesn't have an official timeline for his return. Curtis Mead was called up from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move and could see time at first base while Vargas is out.