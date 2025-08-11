Vargas (oblique) took batting practice Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vargas did not feel hindered at all by his left oblique strain and hopes to be activated from the 10-day injured list without going on a rehab assignment first. That decision will be up to the White Sox, but the team could grant Vargas' request since the 25-year-old has missed just over a week of action thus far. If Vargas does bypass a rehab assignment, he could return later this week.