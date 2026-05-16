White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Seven-game hitting streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run Friday against the Cubs.
Vargas led off the sixth inning with his 10th home run of the season, which also extended his hitting streak to seven games. In that span, he's gone 10-for-24 with three home runs, six RBI and eight runs scored. Vargas is quietly having a breakout season, as he's also chipped in six steals while maintaining an .870 OPS across 189 plate appearances.
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