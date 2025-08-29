default-cbs-image
Vargas exited Thursday's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury to his left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Vargas was attempting to field an off-line throw at first base but collided with Aaron Judge, bending his arm and wrist backwards. He remained down on the field with what looked to be a potentially serious injury. Before exiting, Vargas went 1-for-3 with a grand slam.

