White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Suffers apparent wrist injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas exited Thursday's game against the Yankees with an apparent injury to his left wrist, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Vargas was attempting to field an off-line throw at first base but collided with Aaron Judge, bending his arm and wrist backwards. He remained down on the field with what looked to be a potentially serious injury. Before exiting, Vargas went 1-for-3 with a grand slam.
