Vargas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Texas.

Vargas was the lone source of offense for the White Sox on Sunday, clubbing a solo homer in the sixth inning off of Jacob Webb. The round tripper extended Vargas' hit streak to five games. During that stretch, he's 7-for-20 with three doubles, a triple and five runs scored. He's now hit 10 home runs in a season for the first time in his four-year career.