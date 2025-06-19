Vargas went 2-for-4 with a walk, one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Cardinals.

Vargas was a thorn in the Cardinals' side throughout the game, highlighted by an RBI single and a stolen base in the fifth inning. The 25-year-old extended his hitting streak to seven games, a stretch that includes six extra-base hits, three RBI and seven runs scored. On the season, he's slashing .244/.323/.439 with 10 home runs, 32 RBI, 37 runs scored and three steals across 294 plate appearances.