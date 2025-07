Vargas went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Wednesday against the Phillies.

Vargas played his part in a seven-run seventh inning for the White Sox, blasting his 13th home run of the season. He hasn't had a strong July, but he has performed well since the All-Star break by collecting at least one hit in eight of his 12 starts. In that span, Vargas has popped three homers, driven in nine and scored 12 runs.