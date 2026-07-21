White Sox's Miguel Vargas: Tallies three hits in win

Vargas went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs and two RBI in a 10-3 romp over the Rangers on Monday.

Vargas put Chicago on the board in the third inning with a run-scoring double. He added another RBI double in the ninth to help Texas put the game away with a five-run frame. Vargas finished with his fifth three-hit effort of the campaign and collected multiple extra-base hits in a contest for the ninth time. The first-time All-Star is in the midst of a breakout season, slashing .247/.354/.492 while already setting career-high marks in homers (21), RBI (61) and stolen bases (11) through 98 contests.