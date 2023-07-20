White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said Thursday that Clevinger (biceps) will get up to 60 pitches in his next throwing session, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Grifol didn't divulge when or where it will take place, but it will be on the heels of a three-up, three-down bullpen session Wednesday during which the manager said Clevinger "felt good and he looked good." Theoretically, the 60-pitch session could be Clevinger's final test before he rejoins Chicago's rotation, although the team has not confirmed as much.