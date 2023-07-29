Clevinger (biceps) was activated from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday against the Guardians.

He did not go on a rehab assignment and will look to impress potential trade suitors ahead of Tuesday's deadline. Most recently, Clevinger completed a four-inning simulated game, so he could go deep enough to qualify for the win. The 32-year-old righty has a 3.88 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 53 strikeouts in 62.2 innings this season.