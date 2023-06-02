Clevinger (wrist) was activated from the 15-day injured list and will start Friday versus Detroit, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Clevinger will make his return to the mound Friday, making his first start since he was placed on the 15-day IL with right wrist inflammation May 21. The 32-year-old had recorded back-to-back quality outings prior to going down with the injury, surrendering five runs on nine hits and six walks while striking out seven batters over 12 innings in those starts. Overall, Clevinger owns a 4.56 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 7.6 K/9 ratio over 47.1 innings in nine starts this season.