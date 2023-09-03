Clevinger (6-7) took the loss Saturday, allowing eight runs on 12 hits over four innings against Detroit. He struck out two and didn't issue a walk.

Clevinger's first start since clearing waivers was undoubtedly his worst of the season, as the right-hander surrendered 12 hits and eight earned runs to a Detroit offense that ranks 29th in OPS across MLB. In his six previous starts after returning from injury, the 32-year-old posted a 2.31 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:12 K:BB across 35 innings. After Saturday's dreadful outing, Clevinger's season-long ERA jumped from 3.32 to 3.90. He'll look to get back on track in his next start, which is slated to be a rematch with the Tigers next week.