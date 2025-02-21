Clevinger (neck) signed a minor-league contract with the White Sox that includes an invitation to spring training Friday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

Clevinger had an injury-marred 2024 season for the White Sox, as he was able to make only four starts due to neck and elbow injuries. When he was last fully healthy in 2023, Clevinger managed a 3.77 ERA and 1.23 WHIP across 131.1 innings. If he can stay on the mound throughout spring training, he would seemingly have a decent chance of cracking the Opening Day roster and securing a spot in the rotation.