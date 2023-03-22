Clevinger said he was dealing with a sinus infection during his Cactus League start Wednesday against the Rangers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

There was a concerning dip in his velocity readings, and Clevinger blamed it on the illness, saying he struggled to find an "extra gear" with his fastball. Still, the 32-year-old right-hander managed to induce a bevy of groundouts as he turned in five innings of one-run ball versus Texas. He should be in the clear to open the 2023 regular season as a starter for the White Sox.