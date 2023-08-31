Clevinger cleared waivers and will remain with the White Sox, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.
Clevinger has pitched pretty well since returning from a biceps injury a month ago, but contenders still didn't view him as enough of an upgrade to justify adding his salary. The right-hander remains on track to start this weekend against the Tigers.
