The White Sox designated Clevinger for assignment Wednesday.
Clevinger came into the season seemingly in line for a high-leverage role in the Chicago bullpen, perhaps even as the team's closer. However, he yielded five runs with an ugly 3:8 K:BB over 5.2 innings and had appeared to lose the trust of manager Will Venable. With Clevinger out of the picture and Fraser Ellard (hamstring) hurt, Jordan Leasure might be the best bet for saves in a shaky White Sox bullpen.
