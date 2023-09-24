Clevinger (9-8) earned the win Sunday, allowing two runs on five hits over six innings against the Red Sox. He didn't record a strikeout.

While he failed to log a strikeout Sunday, Clevinger held the Red Sox to just two runs on a pair of solo homers, earning the win in a rain-shortened affair. The 32-year-old Clevinger has been pitching well recently, allowing two runs or fewer in each of his last four outings with a 1.61 ERA in that span (28 innings). He'll carry a 3.40 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 108 strikeouts into his final start this season, currently scheduled for next weekend against San Diego.