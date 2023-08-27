Clevinger (6-6) allowed a run on one hit and two walks while striking out 10 over seven innings to earn the win Sunday over the Athletics.

This was the second time in three starts Clevinger has gone seven innings. He's walked eight batters and struck out 21 while allowing five runs over 19 innings in that span. The right-hander is now at a 3.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 85:38 K:BB through 97.2 innings across 18 starts this season. Clevinger is projected to make his next start at home versus the Tigers.