Clevinger was removed from Wednesday's game against the Dodgers with an apparent arm injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger was crouching behind the mound immediately after throwing a pitch to J.D. Martinez in the fifth inning, and he appeared to be in serious pain. The White Sox will take a look at him and should provide more information soon, but early signs do not look promising for the 32-year-old righty.