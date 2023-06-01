Clevinger (wrist) is expected to return from the 15-day injured list to start Friday's series opener versus the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Jesse Scholtens had been serving as the White Sox's No. 5 starter since Clevinger landed on the IL on May 21, but manager Pedro Grifol's decision to use Scholtens in long relief behind Lance Lynn in Wednesday's loss to the Angels signals that Clevinger is on track to be activated this weekend. Since Clevinger tossed a simulated game Monday, Grifol acknowledged that he may look to shave about 10 pitches off the right-hander's normal workload if he does in fact get the green light to start Friday on three days' rest.