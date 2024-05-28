The White Sox placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right elbow soreness, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger had been slated to start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays but has landed on the IL instead. It's not yet clear how serious the injury is or how much time Clevinger might miss. Jake Woodford is coming up from Triple-A Charlotte to start Tuesday and he could be needed for multiple outings.