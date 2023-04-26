Clevinger (2-2) took the loss Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings against the Blue Jays. He struck out three.

Clevinger struggled to keep one of MLB's top offenses off the scoreboard, giving up six runs in the first four innings while failing to record a clean inning until his fifth and final frame. Danny Jansen started the offensive explosion, hitting a three-run home run in the second inning, plating Brandon Belt and Matt Chapman. Clevinger holds a 4.81 ERA and 1.60 WHIP through five starts and is on pace to regress in strikeouts for the third consecutive year, currently sporting a 6.66 K/9.