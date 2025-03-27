The White Sox selected Clevinger's contract Thursday.

Clevinger attended spring training as a non-roster invitee but quickly solidified his spot in the White Sox's Opening Day bullpen after excelling in camp as he made the transition from starting to relieving. Over his six Cactus League outings, Clevinger didn't allow a run while striking out eight and allowing three hits and one walk over six innings. The veteran righty looks to be a strong candidate to open the season as Chicago's closer, though manager Will Venable has previously suggested that he could use multiple relievers in save situations.