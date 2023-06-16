The White Sox placed Clevinger on the 15-day injured list Friday with right biceps inflammation.
After being removed from Wednesday's start against the Dodgers, Clevinger will now officially miss a few more turns through the White Sox's rotation. An IL stint was expected, although it's unclear if Clevinger will need more than the minimum amount of time to recover. Jesse Scholtens was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Avoids structural damage•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Battling biceps soreness•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Exits with injury•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Takes loss in Game 2 of twin bill•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Strong in return•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Activated ahead of start Friday•