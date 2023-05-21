Clevinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right wrist inflammation, retroactive to May 18.
The veteran right-hander was scheduled to start Monday at Minnesota but will now be sidelined for at least the next couple weeks with the wrist issue. The severity of the injury is unclear, so it remains to be seen if Clevinger will have a chance of being reinstated when first eligible in early June.
