Clevinger settled for a no-decision against the Cubs on Wednesday, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over seven scoreless innings.

Clevinger was dominant in the outing, holding the crosstown rivals without an extra-base hit in a season-high seven frames. He departed with a a three-run lead but lost his chance at a victory when the White Sox's bullpen gave up three ninth-inning runs. Clevinger nonetheless finished with his second consecutive quality start, and he's allowed just one run while posting a 13:5 K:BB over 13 frames during that stretch. The veteran will look to keep rolling in his next matchup, which is projected to come at home against Seattle.