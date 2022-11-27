Clevinger and the White Sox came to terms on a contract Sunday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The former Cleveland starter will make his way back to the American League Central after spending the past two and a half seasons on the West Coast after being acquired by the Padres at the 2020 trade deadline. Clevinger missed the entire 2021 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he was cleared early in the 2022 campaign and staged a relatively smooth comeback from the procedure. Over 114 innings with the Friars, Clevinger compiled a 4.33 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 91:35 K:BB. Heading into his age-32 season, Clevinger should add some stability to the back end of an otherwise strong rotation that includes 2022 AL Cy Young Award runner-up Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech (knee).