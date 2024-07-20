Clevinger (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Tuesday will mark Clevinger's fifth rehab start in Triple-A, and it will be his third start since neck stiffness forced him to pause his assignment in late June. Manager Pedro Grifol said the team still hasn't decided if the 33-year-old will require an additional rehab outing, though how he performs Tuesday may have an impact in that decision. Across his four starts, Clevinger has surrendered 10 earned runs in 14.1 innings while striking out 13 batters and walking four.