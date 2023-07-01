Clevinger (biceps) will not return before the All-Star break, MLB.com reports.
Clevinger has been sidelined since June 14 and there have been very few updates on his progress since. Manager Pedro Grifol ruled Clevinger out from returning before the All-Star break, but there's no guarantee he'll be ready to return in mid-July.
