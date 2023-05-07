Clevinger (2-3) took the loss Saturday, allowing four runs on six hits and one walk over six innings against Cincinnati. He struck out seven.

Outside of a three-run home run by TJ Friedl in the fifth, Clevinger exited Saturday's start relatively unscathed, striking out seven and only handing out one free pass. He was unable to keep control of the basepaths giving up a pair of steals to Jonathan India in separate innings. Clevinger has cooled off after a strong start to the season, giving up 15 runs and six homers in his last four starts, while taking the loss three times. Though Clevinger posted a 12.07 K/9 in 2019, he has yet to return to his previous form after suffering a torn meniscus in 2020. However, Clevinger remains a player worth monitoring moving forward in case he finds his groove.