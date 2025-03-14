Manager Will Venable said Friday that Clevinger will be "near the top" of the White Sox's options for the ninth inning, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Venable indicated he may utilize multiple pitchers in the closer role, but naming Clevinger specifically could make him the early favorite for saves in Chicago. The veteran right-hander has recorded three strikeouts while not allowing a baserunner in his two spring appearances. Clevinger is set to work as a full-time reliever for the first time in his career after making just four starts for the White Sox last season while contending with neck and elbow injuries.