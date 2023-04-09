Clevinger (2-0) picked up the win Saturday, giving up four runs on eight hits and two walks over 5.1 innings in an 11-5 victory over the Pirates. He struck out one.

It was far from a pretty performance by the right-hander, who managed only four swinging strikes among his 88 pitches, but the Chicago offense gave him more than enough support. Clevinger's 3.48 ERA isn't reflected in his 1.55 WHIP or 9:5 K:BB through 10.1 innings, but he'll look to make it three wins in a row to begin his White Sox tenure when he next takes the mound, likely next weekend at home against the Orioles.