Clevinger (2-1) was the pitcher of record in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Phillies, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one batter over three innings.

Clevinger allowed a run in each of his three frames, including solo home runs to Trea Turner and Brandon Marsh. The veteran right-hander was at 75 pitches after getting through the third, and he was replaced by Tanner Banks to start the fourth. Per James Fegan of The Athletic, White Sox manager Pedro Grifol clarified after the game that Clevinger wasn't dealing with any physical concerns Wednesday, but the skipper was reluctant to let the 32-year-old continue after he amassed 44 pitches alone in the taxing third inning. Clevinger has been a hit-or-miss performer this season, posting 13 strikeouts over 11 scoreless innings in two of his starts while serving up seven runs with just two strikeouts in 8.1 innings across his other two outings.