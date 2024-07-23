The White Sox returned Clevinger (elbow/neck) from his rehab assignment Monday and is no longer scheduled to start for Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday as originally planned, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "We'll reevaluate as we go," Grifol said of Clevinger's status.

While Grifol's comments don't offer much clarity for why Clevinger's rehab assignment was halted, the right-hander presumably didn't bounce back well from his latest start with Charlotte on July 14, when he struck out three and allowed one earned run over four innings. Clevinger had already stretched out to 71 pitches over the course of his four rehab starts, so if he's not dealing with a major setback and is able to resume ramping up quickly, he could still have a chance at making it back from the 15-day injured list before the end of the month or early August. Clevinger was placed on the IL on May 28 with right elbow inflammation and also had his rehab program slowed down in late June due to a stiff neck.