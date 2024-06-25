Clevinger (elbow) covered 4.2 innings in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Charlotte, striking out two while giving up five earned runs on seven hits and one walk.

Making his second rehab start with Charlotte, Clevinger spotted 48 of his 71 pitches for strikes and faced off against 22 hitters. While Clevinger knocked around a bit by Gwinnett and allowed three extra-base hits, at least from a workload standpoint, he looks ready to return from the 15-day injured list. He could be activated later this week to rejoin the White Sox rotation during their three-game home series versus the Rockies.