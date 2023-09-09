Clevinger (7-7) earned the win Friday, allowing three hits and zero walks over seven scoreless innings against Detroit. He struck out seven.

Clevinger's one blip of trouble came in the second when he allowed an infield single and a double that were sandwiched around a double play. He only allowed a single and a hit batter the rest of his outing. This was a nice rebound from last weekend's matchup with the Tigers in which he allowed eight runs in four innings. Prior to that he had been sparkling from the start of June through August, allowing only 12 runs in 50.1 innings (2.15 ERA). Clevinger will take a season ERA of 3.64 into his next outing, likely to take place in a mid-week matchup at home against Kansas City.