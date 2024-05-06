The White Sox recalled Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte ahead of his start Monday against the Rays in Tampa.

Clevinger will make his season debut for the White Sox after getting built back up in the minors upon re-signing with Chicago on a one-year deal April 2. The right-hander allowed three runs on 10 hits and a 7:3 K:BB in 7.1 innings during his two starts with Charlotte. Clevinger threw 71 pitches in his most recent outing, so he likely won't be asked to handle a full workload Monday. He collected a 3.77 ERA and 110:40 K:BB across 131.1 frames covering 24 starts for the White Sox in 2023.