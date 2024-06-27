Clevinger's (elbow) next rehab start has been pushed back to next week due to neck stiffness, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Clevinger last pitched with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, when he allowed five runs and threw 71 pitches over 4.2 innings. The White Sox are hopeful that he will need just one more rehab start before rejoining their rotation, although that will be dependent on how he looks and feels. Clevinger is targeting 70-to-80 pitches in next week's rehab start.