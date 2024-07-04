Clevinger (elbow/neck) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Clevinger will have gone nearly two weeks in between rehab outings, as he's been dealing with a stiff neck lately. Assuming all goes well Friday, he's expected to return from the 15-day injured list and rejoin the White Sox rotation next week. Clevinger was initially shelved in late May with right elbow inflammation.