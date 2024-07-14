Clevinger (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, MLB.com reports.
The White Sox had considered bringing Clevinger back before he was fully built up, though they'll opt to give him a second start on his most recent rehab assignment. He'll remain on the injured list through the All-Star break at least, though the team has not committed to immediately activating him when games start back up.
More News
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Could be built back up in majors•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Slated for rehab start Tuesday•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Next step undetermined•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Resuming rehab Friday•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Rehab paused due to stiff neck•
-
White Sox's Mike Clevinger: Needs another rehab start•