Clevinger (elbow) will make another rehab start with Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday, MLB.com reports.

The White Sox had considered bringing Clevinger back before he was fully built up, though they'll opt to give him a second start on his most recent rehab assignment. He'll remain on the injured list through the All-Star break at least, though the team has not committed to immediately activating him when games start back up.

