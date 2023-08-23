Clevinger (5-6) took the loss Tuesday, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over five innings as the White Sox fell 6-3 to the Mariners. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander also plunked a batter and uncorked a wild pitch, and he managed only nine swinging strikes among his 97 pitches. Clevinger saw his brief quality start streak end at two, but his 4.5 BB/9 over his last three outings suggests his luck was due to run out. Even so, he sports a 2.57 ERA and 1.14 WHIP since coming off the injured list in late July, and he's served up just two homers in 28 innings over that stretch. He'll try to get back on track in his next start, likely to come at home this weekend against the A's.